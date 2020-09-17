Dale Lee Robertson, 78, of Rising Sun, MD, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Dale was born on March 15, 1942 son of the late Hayford Rakes Robertson and Anna Elizabeth (McCardell) Robertson. Dale retired from his position as an Engineering Technician with the Army Corps of Engineers. He enjoyed the outdoors, construction projects, woodworking, baking, and studying the Bible.In addition to his parents, Dale is preceded in death by his sisters, Donna Jean Robertson and Linda Kay Robertson Wimmer, and his grandson, Silas Robertson. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ann (Belcher) Robertson; daughter, Brandy Ann Robertson Naughton and husband, Stephen Naughton, and their daughter Sophia of Rising Sun, MD; his son, Brad Lee Robertson, and wife, Jaime Lynne Robertson, of Lynchburg, VA, and their children Annabelle, Ellia, and Titus; sister, Judy Robertson Viebrock and husband, John Viebrock, of Lewes, DE; and nephew, Derek Leigh Robertson and wife, Michelle Lynn Robertson, and their children Jared and Kaleigh.A memorial service and interment will be held at Harmony Chapel, Doctor Jack Road, Conowingo, MD, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene (Food Pantry), 1737 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD