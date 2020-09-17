1/1
Dale Lee Robertson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Lee Robertson, 78, of Rising Sun, MD, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Dale was born on March 15, 1942 son of the late Hayford Rakes Robertson and Anna Elizabeth (McCardell) Robertson. Dale retired from his position as an Engineering Technician with the Army Corps of Engineers. He enjoyed the outdoors, construction projects, woodworking, baking, and studying the Bible.



In addition to his parents, Dale is preceded in death by his sisters, Donna Jean Robertson and Linda Kay Robertson Wimmer, and his grandson, Silas Robertson. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ann (Belcher) Robertson; daughter, Brandy Ann Robertson Naughton and husband, Stephen Naughton, and their daughter Sophia of Rising Sun, MD; his son, Brad Lee Robertson, and wife, Jaime Lynne Robertson, of Lynchburg, VA, and their children Annabelle, Ellia, and Titus; sister, Judy Robertson Viebrock and husband, John Viebrock, of Lewes, DE; and nephew, Derek Leigh Robertson and wife, Michelle Lynn Robertson, and their children Jared and Kaleigh.

A memorial service and interment will be held at Harmony Chapel, Doctor Jack Road, Conowingo, MD, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene (Food Pantry), 1737 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Harmony Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved