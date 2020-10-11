1/1
Daniel Broyles "Dan" Hutton
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel "Dan" Broyles Hutton, age 55, of Port Deposit, MD passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born on August 30, 1965 to the late Frank V.G. Hutton and Deloise (Broyles) Hutton.

Dan graduated from Bohemia Manor High School. He was a hardworking builder and an avid woodworker. Dan had a smile that would light up a room, he charmed everyone he met, and did not have a judgmental bone in his body. He would give his last penny to help someone out. Dan was loved by all who knew him.

Dan Hutton was a friend to all. Never did he leave a room that he hadn't met or made a friend. Youngest of eleven kept him supported and pampered. Far from spoiling his boyish charm that love and attention nurtured Dans ability to read and help people. Generous, kind and happy is how we will remember Dan.

Dan is survived by his companion, Kelly Foy of Port Deposit, MD; two sons: Frank T. Lockerman of Earlville, MD and Joshua M. Hutton of Elkton, MD; four stepchildren: Joshua Foy, Zachary Foy, Lilia Foy, Eve Foy; six siblings: Barbara Sorandes of Elkton, MD, Mary Kathleen Hutton of Worton, MD, Albert Hutton of Elkton, MD, Randy Hutton of Elkton, MD, Andrew Hutton of Fallston, MD, and Mark Hutton of Perryville, MD; four grandchildren Melanie and Memphis Lockerman of Earlville, MD Maliyah and Ronan of Havre De Grace, MD, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dan is preceded in death by his four brothers: Frank, John, Richard, and Lee Hutton.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915 where friends and family may visit. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
318 George Street
Chesapeake City, MD 21915
410-885-5916
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved