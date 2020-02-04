|
|
Daniel Gene McNulty, 67 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Union Hospital of Cecil County, Elkton, MD. Born February 19, 1952 in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late George Francis and Margaret Rosemarie Krutil McNulty.
Beloved husband of Nell Short McNulty, he is survived by his brother, Ed and sister-in-law, Loretta McNulty; and step-son, David Hall and wife, Debbie.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2020, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12 Noon until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 5, 2020