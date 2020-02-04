Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
Daniel Gene McNulty


1952 - 2020
Daniel Gene McNulty, 67 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Union Hospital of Cecil County, Elkton, MD. Born February 19, 1952 in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late George Francis and Margaret Rosemarie Krutil McNulty.

Beloved husband of Nell Short McNulty, he is survived by his brother, Ed and sister-in-law, Loretta McNulty; and step-son, David Hall and wife, Debbie.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2020, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12 Noon until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be private.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 5, 2020
