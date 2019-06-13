Daniel "Dan" Ignatius Graham Jr. of North East, MD, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was born on August 16, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Daniel Ignatius Graham Sr. and Gertrude Cecilia (Rehfuss) Graham.

At a young age, Dan moved with his family out of Philadelphia to a farm, where he learned how to fix things and acquired his love of animals. In his youth, he enjoyed roller-skating with his brother. After High School, Dan attended trade school and served as an apprentice before going on to work as an electrician as a member of the electrical union for 65 years. An electrician by trade, he was also a farmer by choice.

Dan loved building his lifelong dream on the farm. He was known as a "horse whisperer" by those that knew and loved him. Dan rescued and rehabilitated horses throughout his life. He loved to relax by watching activates around him from his porch, the best place to catch or shoot the breeze on the entire farm.

Dan was a lifetime active member of the Lions Club. He frequently volunteered with various charity events hosted by the Lions Club and helped many people along the way. He and his wife Nancy would religiously go to Sue's Restaurant in Rising Sun every day for lunch and Wesley's throughout the week for dinner. Dan will be dearly missed by everyone lucky enough to have known him.

Dan is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy Graham; four children: Debbie (John) McKeown, Dan (Diane) Graham, Connie (Paul) Keares, Mary (Tim) Riordan; two step-children: Kathy (Marianne) Almquist, Cindy (Chris) Herring; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and brother, Walt (Walt) Graham.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Mid-Atlantic Horse Rescue" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

Published in The Cecil Whig on June 14, 2019