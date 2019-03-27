Home

Daniel J. Smith "Jody", 67, of Elkton passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Jody was retired from the General Motors and loved motorcycles, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jody was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Lynn. He will be missed by his daughters: Maria Bogia, Danielle Blankenship (Brian); grandchildren: Ashley Bowser (Mathias), Taylor Allen, Zachary Allen, Nicholas and Nathan Blankenship; great grandchildren: Ryan, Mason, and Charlotte Jody Bowser.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the future for both Jody and Lynn. A private ceremony will follow.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 27, 2019
