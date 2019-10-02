|
Daniel Coulson Speace, 82, died on October 1, 2019 at his home in Frederick, Maryland after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Dan was Vice President of Sales at Carey-McFall Company. He was born in Newark, Delaware on January 31,1937 and raised in Elkton and graduated from Elkton High as president of his class. He was a proud alumni of Penn State University. He is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie; children Amy Speace Wood (Jamey), Nashville, TN; Lee Platz (Adam), Frederick, MD; Matt Speace (Sarah), Chatham, NJ; and Dan Speace, Frederick, MD as well as 5 grandchildren. Visitation and memorial service to be held at Brook Hill UMC, Frederick on October 17. Internment will be private. Memorial contributions to Hospice of Frederick County 516 Trail Ave, Frederick, Md 21701 or online www.hospiceoffrederick.org.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 4, 2019