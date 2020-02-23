|
|
Daniel "Danny" Wayne Vipperman, age 56, of North East, MD, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born on August 14, 1963 to Magdalene (Payne) Vipperman Anthony and the late Daniel Robert Vipperman.
Danny was an exceptional painter and enjoyed painting the exterior and interior of homes. He was the proud owner of VIP Painting in Lewes, DE until he retired. Danny enjoyed fishing and hunting deer, squirrel, and rabbit.
Danny is survived by his children: Brain Farley, Christal Ann Marie Vipperman, and Katrin Dawn Vipperman; grandson, Liam; brothers: Michael Vipperman, Jeffery Vipperman and his wife, Lori, Eddie Anthony, Nick Anthony and Karen, Larry Anthony, Steve Anthony and his wife, Debbie, and Ron Anthony; sister, Michelle McKean and her husband, Adam; and many nieces and nephews.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Robert Vipperman and his step father, Edward Anthony.
A celebration of Danny's life will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 26, 2020