Daniel Warren Murray, 61, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the



University of Maryland Medical Center - Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore, MD.



He was born in North East, Maryland on January 15, 1958.



Dan worked at Maryland Materials, Inc. stone quarry having started there in 1976 right out of high school. Over the years he worked his way up through various positions at the quarry retiring as Plant Manager in 2007.



An avid fan of NASCAR and the Baltimore Ravens, Dan also spent many hours in his commercial garage welding and working on machinery, tractors and heavy equipment. Dan had a giving and loving heart when he knew there was a need. He was always ready to help in any way he could. Dan especially cherished his family.



He is survived by his daughter: Jessica Carlaw of Rising Sun, MD; two grandsons: Shaun Finnegan and Wesley Carlaw; his mother: Shirley (Huber) Murray-Bailiff of Rising Sun, MD; his uncle: James W. Huber, Jr. of North East, MD; four siblings: David L. Murray, Sr. of Newark, DE, James W. Murray of Rising Sun, MD, Kenneth H. Murray of Phoenix, AZ and Donna L. (Murray) Mattsen of Palmyra, WI. He is also survived by half-siblings: Tammy Murray Milburn, Kathy Murray Glace, Anmarie Murray Walsh and Harold L. Murray, Jr. as well as many nieces and nephews.



Daniel was preceded in death by his father: Harold L. Murray, Sr.; and a brother: Michael A. Murray.



Visitation will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service, conducted by Rev. Ken Murray will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Shelemiah United Methodist Church, 370 Old Bay View Road, North East, MD. Interment will follow in Bay View Cemetery, North East, MD.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The Shelemiah United Methodist Women's Mission Fund, in care of Crouch Funeral Home.



For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com Published in The Cecil Whig on July 26, 2019