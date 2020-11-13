Danny Lee Russell, "HARDHEAD", 63 of Elkton, MD, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on August 27, 1957, he was the son of Connie Jade (Simpkins) Russell, of North East, MD and the late John Matthew Russell.
Danny owned and operated DL Russell Trucking, Inc., and loved driving and taking care of his own truck. Also spending time with his family.
He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, going to turkey shoots, shooting sporting clays and was a longtime member of Ducks Unlimited. Cleaning his truck was a favorite pastime.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters: Jackie Russell Timme of Rising Sun, MD and Jamie Russell (TJ Ward, Jr.) of Charlestown, MD; companion: Heather Miller and her son Colton, of Cecilton, MD; 2 brothers: John M. "Rusty" Russell, Jr.(Diana) of Rising Sun, MD and Stevie Russell (Kim) of North East, MD; a sister: Linda Conley of North East, MD; and his 4 beautiful grandchildren: Sophia, Dylan, Jay-Lynn and Tymber.
Funeral service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, PA, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and again from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in Bay View Cemetery, North East.
