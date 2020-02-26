Home

Darla Annette Smith


1968 - 2020
Darla Annette Smith Obituary
Darla Annette Smith, 51, of Oxford PA, formerly of Conowingo, MD, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Born on July 9, 1968, she was a daughter of the late Glenn and Shirley Todd Swift. She is survived by her husband Ernest; sons, Timothy Smith, and Brandon Smith, both of Conowingo; siblings, Crystal Gorman, Christiana, PA, Darlene Chadwick, New Church, VA, and Glen Swift, Jr., Aberdeen, MD, several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send online condolence messages visit www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net. Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 28, 2020
