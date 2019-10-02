|
|
|
Darlene Kay Moore, 60 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare System of Rising Sun, MD. Born December 26, 1958 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of Grace Farmer Nickle and the late Clinton M. Nickle of Perryville, MD.
Darlene attended Principio United Methodist Church and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD. She was formerly employed by CitiBank of Newark, DE, as a Supervisor in their Credit Card Division.
Darlene is survived by her loving husband, Gary W. Moore of Rising Sun, MD; step-son, Shawn Moore of North East, MD; step-daughter, Melanie Deutsch of Coatesville, PA; step-granddaughter, Jessica Deutsch; mother, Grace Farmer Nickle of Perryville, MD; sisters, Jane McMullen of Aberdeen, MD, and Joan Edwards of Aberdeen, MD; her beloved nephew, Jeff McMullen of Aberdeen, MD; and great niece & nephew, Destiny and Austin.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, October 3, 2019, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitations for family and friends will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home and Thursday, October 3, 2019, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Principio United Methodist Church of Perryville, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 2, 2019