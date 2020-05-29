Darrell Willis Cloud
1981 - 2020
Darrell Willis Cloud, age 39, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Born on March 6, 1981, he was the son of Darrell W. Cloud and the late Charlotte Carroll Cloud.

Darrell graduated from Elkton High School in 1999 and then went on to study at Cecil College. He excelled in school and had a sharp intellect. He was an avid reader and had a great understanding of literature . In addition, he was extremely articulate and knowledgeable about many subject matters including mechanics, philosophy, electronics, green energy and politics, to name a few. Darrell had an amazing understanding of how things worked and was always willing to lend a helping hand or give advice when anyone needed assitance with repairing a car or fixing something.

He had a very eclectic taste in music and especially loved attending live music events and concerts.



Darrell was the manager of C&D Auto Sales, and will be remembered as an excellent manager and mechanic.



In addition to his father, survivors include his siblings, Derek W. Cloud, Christina Bradlee and Desiree Cloud.



Funeral service and interment were private.

Published in Cecil Whig on May 29, 2020.
