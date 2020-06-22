Darwin "Don" Struble, age 91, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 and was born on October 15, 1928 in Leckrone, PA.
Don proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He then graduated from West Virginia University in 1954. Don came to Rising Sun, MD and taught at Cecil County Public Schools for thirty years. During his time teaching, he taught Physical Education and was a coach for all sports and also taught Drivers Ed for many years. Don was instrumental in changing the mascot from the Rising Sun Sunners to the Rising Sun Tigers. He was a life time member of the Rising Sun Lions Club for sixty-two years and attended many Lion's Club International Conventions as the member of the Rising Sun Lions Club District 22-B. Don was a member of the Cecil County Parks and Recreation and the Maryland State Wrestling Hall of Fame.
After retiring Don worked with Pat Gamble and created Gamble-Struble Insurance Agency in Rising Sun, MD. Don was a devoted Christian and was a lifetime member of Janes United Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling, loved dancing, and spending time with his family. Don took great joy in attending many sporting events. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Don is survived by his wife, Roberta B. Struble of Rising Sun, MD; two sons: Douglas C. Struble and his wife, Sandra of Jacksonville, FL; and Dennis B. Struble and his wife, Carla of Rising Sun, MD; daughter, Roxanne L. Pedlow of Elkton, MD; two siblings: John Groves of Bethel Park, PA and Carol Tucker of Scottsdale, AZ; eight grandchildren: Chris Struble and his wife, Jill of Rising Sun, MD; Mike Struble and his wife, Darla of Jacksonville, FL; Shane Struble and his wife, Dawn of Rising Sun, MD; Candice Stivers and her husband, Ken of Middleburg, FL; Nikki Struble of Jacksonville FL; Tori Struble of Jacksonville FL; Kortni Sorbello and her husband, Sebastian of Elkton, MD; and Kyle Pedlow of Elkton, MD and eleven great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his brother James Groves.
A celebration of Don's life will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 North Walnut Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery in Rising Sun, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Janes United Methodist Church" or "Rising Sun Lions Club" and send in care of the funeral home P.O. Box 248 Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 22, 2020.