He was a great guy with a big heart. He was the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back and was always eager to lend a hand. We could always count on him and we’ll be eternally grateful for everything he did. In some ways he became family. He adored our kids. I’ll miss seeing him, this place won’t be the same.

Thanks Dave for everything. You’ll be missed my dear friend.

Crystal Knapp

Neighbor