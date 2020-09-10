1/1
David Alan Walker
1965 - 2020
David Alan Walker, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Sept 3, 2020. He was born in Ridley Park, PA on Jan 7, 1965 to Nora C. (Meadows) Walker and the late Thomas A. Walker.

David was a very loving and caring person with a big heart. He loved boating, fishing, shooting and woodworking.

David is survived by his wife Jeanne (Wade) Walker and his stepdaughter Suzanne Jordan;

his sisters: Robin Cole, Sharon Walker, Beth Orefice and husband;

his brother, Christopher Walker and wife.

He is proceeded in death by his brother Thomas P. Walker.

Services will be held in private.

Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
I can't believe you're gone. You were a good guy. We really appreciated you coming out on the day of our fire--that meant the world to me. You were always there to help! Lots of good memories through the years and we'll miss you! I know you and Tommy and Ricky and Matt will be having a party!! Give them all a hug from me. Love you David. Rest in peace
Wendy Mazur
Family
September 10, 2020
Love you uncle David. Going to miss you
Crystal Edwards
Family
Going to see the witch's house at Linvilla
I love you papa Dave. Bye-bye. Love, Riley
Suzanne Jordan
I love you David. I miss you. Give our Dad a hug for me when you get to heaven.
Beth Orefice
Sister
Miss you
Suzanne Jordan
Daughter
Thank you for allowing me to always be your "brat" . I love you.
Suzanne Jordan
Daughter
He was a great guy with a big heart. He was the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back and was always eager to lend a hand. We could always count on him and we’ll be eternally grateful for everything he did. In some ways he became family. He adored our kids. I’ll miss seeing him, this place won’t be the same.
Thanks Dave for everything. You’ll be missed my dear friend.
Crystal Knapp
Neighbor
