David Allen Loving
1943 - 2020
David Allen Loving, 77 of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at home.

Born in Birch River, WV, on January 5, 1943, he was the son of the late Fred and Faye (Tingler) Loving.

David retired from Du Pont, where he worked for many years at the Holly Rue Plant as the maintenance supervisor. He was a member of the Armstrong Lodge #26, AF & AM, New Castle, DE.

He is survived by his wife: Mary Ann (Ball) Loving; a daughter: Sharon Elaine Loving; two stepchildren: Teresa Ann Perez and Cecil Wayne Pierce; his siblings: Charles A. Loving, Linda Phelps, Mary Sparrow and Orville Loving; 7 grandchildren: Michael Wayne Pierce, Jessica Lynn Hash, Daniel Leon Ewing, Jr., Raven Elaine Michaels, Deanna Rose Rochester, Trevor Allen Richards; and 6 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by a daughter: Tamara Lynn Richards; 2 sisters: Dottie Nutter, Jean McMillian; twin brother: Daniel R. Loving; brother: Samuel Loving; a grandson: Justin Allen Loving; and a great grandson: Jacob Hash.

Due to the health risks associated with COVID, memorial services for David will occur at a later/safer time.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 16, 2020.
