Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Belvins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Belvins


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Belvins Obituary
David Lee Blevins of Port Deposit, MD, age 63, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The son of the late John and Lorraine (Starkey) Blevins, he was born on July 1, 1956 in Havre de Grace, MD.

David worked as an assembler with General Motors for over 30 years until his retirement. A hard worker and loving father, he liked to keep busy, was good with his hands and often could be found working on tractors and cars. David also spent time working on antique Singer sewing machines and refinishing wood furniture.

David is survived by his daughter, Laura Dahl and her husband, Richard; son, Steven Blevins; two grandchildren, JoAnna and Joshua Dahl; five brothers: Paul, Richard, Frank, Leroy and Earl Blevins and two sisters: Cathy Cross and Linda Langley; and girlfriend, Carolyn Connell. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Blevins.

A visitation will be held 6pm - 8pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. A celebration of David's life will be held at 11am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10am. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -