David Irvin Brookens III, age 27, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born in Newark, DE on July 3, 1992 to Barbara Ruth Riley Brookens and the late David Irvin Brookens, Jr.
David liked being outdoors enjoying nature. During his free time he loved going fishing and crabbing with his father. David took so much pride in being co-founder of Junk Bee Gone, the business he and his father shared. He was proud of all the awards the business earned. When David was younger he spent time riding his motorcycle so much that he even competed with his mini bike.
David is survived by his mother, Barbara Brookens; sister, Danielle Brookens; brother, Dalton Brookens; niece, Brielle Brookens; maternal grandparents, Gerald and Donna Riley; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. David is preceded in death by his father, David Irvin Brookens, Jr. and his paternal grandparents, Delsie and David Irvin Brookens, Sr.
With the respect to the family's wishes, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Voices of Hope" or "STEPS Recovery Resources" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
