David E. Van Sice, 89 of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on December 4, 1930, he was the son of the late William and Lillian Sarah (Smith) Van Sice.
He served his country proudly in the Seabee Reserves.
Mr. Van Sice retired from Hercules, where he worked as a mechanical technician.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of North East. He was a motorcycle enthusiast throughout his life. David will always be remembered as a man devoted to his family.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 36 years: Ellen A. (Anderson) Van Sice; 4 daughters: Deborah Betancourt (Fred) of Lewes, DE, Juanita Singleton of Lake City, FL, Lisa Varnes of Newark, DE, and Lisa Cilento of Port Deposit, MD. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Howard Van Sice and a sister: Evelyn Meck.
Memorial service will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 4:00 pm at First Baptist Church of North East, 206 Mechanics Valley Road, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of North East.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 20, 2019