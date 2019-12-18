Home

POWERED BY

Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for David VanSice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. VanSice


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David E. VanSice Obituary
David E. Van Sice, 89 of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.

Born in Wilmington, DE, on December 4, 1930, he was the son of the late William and Lillian Sarah (Smith) Van Sice.

He served his country proudly in the Seabee Reserves.

Mr. Van Sice retired from Hercules, where he worked as a mechanical technician.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of North East. He was a motorcycle enthusiast throughout his life. David will always be remembered as a man devoted to his family.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 36 years: Ellen A. (Anderson) Van Sice; 4 daughters: Deborah Betancourt (Fred) of Lewes, DE, Juanita Singleton of Lake City, FL, Lisa Varnes of Newark, DE, and Lisa Cilento of Port Deposit, MD. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Howard Van Sice and a sister: Evelyn Meck.

Memorial service will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 4:00 pm at First Baptist Church of North East, 206 Mechanics Valley Road, North East, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of North East.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -