David Glenwood Baker, 84, of Elkton, MD passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born in Rock Hall, MD on June 29, 1935, he was the son of the late William and Lillian Watson Baker.
Mr. Baker retired from Harbeson Walker. A Seventh-day Adventist, he was an avid gardener and fisherman and enjoyed watching western movies and playing hand-held electronic games.
Survivors include his children, David G. Baker, Jr., Elkton, MD, Kenneth G. Baker, Perryville, MD, and Jon D. Baker, Port Clinton, OH; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren with one due in June; brother, Oliver Baker; and nieces and nephews, especially Jim and Marsha Bowen, who helped care for him.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Baker was preceded in death by his wife, Laura B. Baker; son, Tracy Baker; grandson, Kenneth Baker, Jr.; and his brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Graveside service with military honors will begin at 2 p.m. in Elkton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, or to Amedisys Foundation, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 28, 2020.