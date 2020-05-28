David G. Baker
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Glenwood Baker, 84, of Elkton, MD passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born in Rock Hall, MD on June 29, 1935, he was the son of the late William and Lillian Watson Baker.

Mr. Baker was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Harbeson Walker. A Seventh-day Adventist, he was an avid gardener and fisherman and enjoyed watching western movies and playing hand-held electronic games.

Survivors include his children, David G. Baker, Jr., Elkton, MD, Kenneth G. Baker, Perryville, MD, and Jon D. Baker, Port Clinton, OH; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren with one due in June; brother, Oliver Baker; and nieces and nephews, especially Jim and Marsha Bowen, who helped care for him.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Baker was preceded in death by his wife, Laura B. Baker; son, Tracy Baker; grandson, Kenneth Baker, Jr.; and his brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Graveside service with military honors will begin at 2 p.m. in Elkton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, or to Amedisys Foundation, in care of the funeral home at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Hicks Home for Funerals
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Elkton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved