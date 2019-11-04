|
David Hamilton King, age 81, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born in Elkton on February 11, 1938, he was the son of the late James H. and Rita Hamilton King.
Mr. King retired from Astra-Zeneca, Newark, DE, as a warehouseman, after 25 years of service. He had served in the National Guard. An avid NASCAR fan, Mr. King enjoyed attending flea markets, and had a table for many years at the Singerly Fire Company Flea Market.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda Kline and husband, Kevin, Sinking Spring, PA; fiancee, Linda Lane, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Tracy Reynolds, Samuel Bowlsbey, Jr., Daniel Reynolds, Nicole Spiker, and Evan Bowlsbey; and great-grandsons, Elliott Bowlsbey and Grayson Vogel.
In addition to his parents, Mr. King was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Joan Evans King; daughters, Marie King and Marcella King Spiker; and siblings, James King, Rebecca "Betty" King, Doris Dehorty, Florence Paxton, Marion Robinson, and Gladys Lee.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 6, 2019