David C. Husfelt, age 83, of North East, MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born in North East on May 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Amos Husfelt and Ruth Alberta McKinney Anderson. David was employed at the A & P Store in Elkton for 30 years. He was a lifetime member of the North East Fire Company which he joined in 1967. The fire company was his passion, where for many years, he responded to calls and assisted in fundraising efforts for the company. He held the positions of Board of Director and Lieutenant of Fire Police. David also enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and watching old westerns.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Anna Husfelt; children Valerie and husband Wayne, Cathy and husband Wayne, Tyler, Sheila and husband Sean; and his brother, Rick Anderson. He is also survived by five grandchildren; Wayne, Christina, Kayleigh, Kyler, and Tyler; along with five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Jack Husfelt, Oleita Kirby, Jimmy Husfelt, Charles Husfelt, Hester (Sissy) Combs, Phil Anderson, Nowland Anderson, and Neal Anderson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 6th at the North East Fire Company Upper Chesapeake Ballroom.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 11, 2019