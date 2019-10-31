|
David B. Keithley, "Catfish" went to join our Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019. Dave was born in St. Augustine, FL. On September 15, 1958 to Donald A. and Frances V. Keithley.
Dave was employed as a drywall installer.
He is survived by his parents: Donald and Frances Keithley, of Street, MD; brothers: Jeffery Keithley and his wife, Josephine of Conowingo, MD and Brian Keithley of Airville, PA; sister, Susan Keithley Smith of Perryville, MD; his dear friend, Alisha Whitecavage; his chosen grandson, Hunter Campbell of Conowingo, MD; and his many friends.
A celebration of David's life will be held at 10:00 AM on November 9, 2019 at Dublin United Methodist Church, 1528 Whiteford Rd, Street, MD 21145. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 6, 2019