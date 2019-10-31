Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Resources
More Obituaries for David Keithley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Keithley

Send Flowers
David Keithley Obituary
David B. Keithley, "Catfish" went to join our Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019. Dave was born in St. Augustine, FL. On September 15, 1958 to Donald A. and Frances V. Keithley.

Dave was employed as a drywall installer.

He is survived by his parents: Donald and Frances Keithley, of Street, MD; brothers: Jeffery Keithley and his wife, Josephine of Conowingo, MD and Brian Keithley of Airville, PA; sister, Susan Keithley Smith of Perryville, MD; his dear friend, Alisha Whitecavage; his chosen grandson, Hunter Campbell of Conowingo, MD; and his many friends.

A celebration of David's life will be held at 10:00 AM on November 9, 2019 at Dublin United Methodist Church, 1528 Whiteford Rd, Street, MD 21145. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -