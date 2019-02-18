David L. Sakers, Jr., 60, of Earleville, MD, passed away on February 15, 2019 at home.

David was born on Sept. 25, 1958, son of the late David L. Sakers Sr. and Christine Haggerty Sakers. He was a lifetime resident of Earleville. David was a 1976 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School where he excelled in wrestling, band and chorus. For over 20 years, he worked as a landscaper. David enjoyed coaching the Cecilton Little League, both baseball and softball. He was an active member of the Cecilton V.F.C. where he was a National EMT, IV Tech and past EMS Chief. David loved deer hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lisa Traurig Sakers; his children: David L. Sakers III (Deanna Cheyney), of Cecilton; Alyssa Sakers (fiance, John Aro), of Earleville; twin sisters: Donna Lomas, of Media, PA; Doris Henderson, of Newport News, VA; and grandchildren: Kayleigh Sakers, Ryan Aro and Riley Aro. David also leaves behind his beloved dog, Ember.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 12 Noon. Burial will be held privately in St. Paul's Cemetery, Earleville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to St. Paul's Cemetery Fund, c/o Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, P.O. Box 235, Galena, MD 21625. Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary