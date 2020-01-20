|
David A. Umberger of Chestertown, MD passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Union Hospital in Elkton, MD. He was 88.
Born on August 13, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth Tuppeny Umberger. He attended Upper Darby High School, graduating in 1949. After graduation, he began working with a local door company, where he began his career as a truck driver. In 1961, Mr. Umberger began working with an Oil business as a truck driver. On December 26, 1970, he married Nancy Craven. After he retired in 1996, he began working part-time with International Trucking until 2007, when he and his wife moved to Chestertown.
Mr. Umberger is survived by his wife, Nancy; two sons, Robert Umberger and William Umberger; a brother, Charles Umberger and grandchildren, Elijah, Enoch, Abram, Miles, Abigail, Esther, Caleb, and Ezra Umberger.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Reach Church - Fair Hill in Elkton, MD. Interment will be held privately.
Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 22, 2020