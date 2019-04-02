Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn E. Turner


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dawn E. Turner Obituary
Dawn Elaine Turner, age 65, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, on August 27, 1953, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Lora Ferguson Turner.
A Registered Nurse (CCRN) and a Certified Registered Rehabilitation Nurse (ARN), Ms. Turner retired from Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, Darby, PA. She loved her pets and enjoyed gardening and going to flea markets.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Edward F. Cooney; sister, Barbara Franklin Ogden, North Augusta, SC; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union Hospital Cancer Center, 106 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now