Dawn Elaine Turner, age 65, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, on August 27, 1953, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Lora Ferguson Turner.
A Registered Nurse (CCRN) and a Certified Registered Rehabilitation Nurse (ARN), Ms. Turner retired from Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, Darby, PA. She loved her pets and enjoyed gardening and going to flea markets.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Edward F. Cooney; sister, Barbara Franklin Ogden, North Augusta, SC; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union Hospital Cancer Center, 106 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 3, 2019