On June 18, 2019, Deanna Lynnette Ahern, 50, of North East, MD, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family. Deanna was born Dec. 31, 1968 in Martinsburg, WV, to Donald Eugene Simpson and Marcia Kathleen Doty (Simpson).

She married her best friend James Ahern on March 19, 1988, in Woodbridge, VA. Deanna was a loving wife, mother, and friend and thought her family was her greatest achievement.

During her husband's military career, she enjoyed volunteering in the Enlisted Spouses Club and was honored as Fort Drum, NY volunteer of the year in 2011. She reveled in her son's activities, and was so proud of his homeruns and football games.

She was such a joy to be around, and even in the most difficult times she could find the silver lining. She always loved to laugh with her family and friends and she was smart and witty. She took the Jeopardy test and was just waiting on "the call"! She loved to read, and always wanted to have a book club with her daughter Bethany. She loved to tell corny jokes, and would save the good ones for her mother in law Nancy.

She fought her disease with grace and dignity, and thankfully never lost her sense of humor. Deanna was forever thoughtful, and even in death her wish was to help someone and provide a service. She selflessly donated her body to science so that others could learn through her.

Deanna is reuniting with her beloved grandparents, father, and brothers. Beside her husband, she is survived by her children: Bethany, Megan, and Justin Ahern, of North East, MD; brother, Bruce and sister in law Diana K. Simpson, of Winchester, VA; and her loving grand pug Lola; as well as many relatives and friends.