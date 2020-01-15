Home

Deborah Edith (Frost) Jones


1953 - 2020
Deborah Edith (Frost) Jones Obituary
Deborah Edith Jones, 66 of Elkton, MD, passed away at home Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Born in Columbus, OH, on May 19, 1953, she was the daughter of the late James Elmer and Shirley Ann (Smith) Frost.

Deborah worked as a cashier at the North East Walmart. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, word search puzzles and her dog, Baby Girl.

She is survived by her children: Teresa Scholz (Kevin) of Elkton, MD; Deborah Ann Brittingham (Harry) of North East, MD; James Daniel Jones (Tina) of Arlington, TX, Peter Jones (Bridgett) of Long Island, NY; and four grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation one hour prior to service.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 17, 2020
