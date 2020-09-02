Deborah Jean Guns Earles, 65, of Elkton, MD, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born in Elkton on February 21, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Harold Sr. and Lexie Mullins Guns.Mrs. Earles had been a cafeteria aide for Cecil County Public Schools. A member of Immaculate Conception Church, where she had been a minister of the Eucharist, she loved sewing, trips to Longwood Gardens and traveling. Time spent with family was very important to her.Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Roy Steven Earles; children, Tonya Marie Earles Roland and husband, Bryan, Elkton, MD and Carl Jacob Earles and companion, Molly Davis, Rural Retreat, VA; grandchildren, Lydia and Lyla Roland, Solon Earles and Harlow Davis; siblings, Kenneth Guns, Sr., Rita Harris, Theresa Mackay, Judith Mahoney, Elaine McQuaide, Thomas Guns, Joseph Guns, Mary Adkins, Elizabeth Thompson, Christine Barclay, Harold Guns, Jr., Patricia Ross, Patricia Little and Thomas Kerstetter; sister-in-law, Brenda Earles Nichols, as well as 42 nieces and nephews.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 5, at Immaculate Conception Church 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921with visitation in the church chapel beginning at 8:30 a.m. Interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery will follow Mass.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church at the above address.