1/
Deborah Guns Earles
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Jean Guns Earles, 65, of Elkton, MD, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born in Elkton on February 21, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Harold Sr. and Lexie Mullins Guns.

Mrs. Earles had been a cafeteria aide for Cecil County Public Schools. A member of Immaculate Conception Church, where she was a minister of the Eucharist, she loved sewing, trips to Longwood Gardens and traveling. Time spent with family was very important to her.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Roy Steven Earles; children, Tonya Marie Earles Roland and husband, Bryan, Elkton, MD and Carl Jacob Earles and companion, Molly Davis, Rural Retreat, VA; grandchildren, Lydia and Lyla Roland, Solon Earles and Harlow Davis; siblings, Kenneth Guns, Sr., Rita Harris, Theresa Mackay, Judith Mahoney, Elaine McQuaide, Thomas Guns, Joseph Guns, Mary Adkins, Elizabeth Thompson, Christine Barclay, Harold Guns, Jr., Patricia Ross, Patricia Little and Thomas Kerstetter; sister-in-law, Brenda Earles Nichols, as well as 42 nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 5, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation in the church chapel beginning at 8:30 a.m. Interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery will follow Mass.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
08:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hicks Funeral Home Hicks Funeral Home - Elkton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved