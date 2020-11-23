Deborah Hamilton Wagner, 73 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday November 7, 2020 at home. Born January 6, 1947 in Elkton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Sie and Esta Akers Hamilton.Mrs. Wagner was a member of the New Bridge Regular Baptist Church in Colora, MD, for 56 years. She was formerly employed by the V.A. Maryland HealthCare System of Perry Point, MD, as a research assistant.Mrs. Wagner is survived by her loving husband of almost 52 years, Jerry W. Wagner of Port Deposit, MD; son, Darren Wagner of Port Deposit, MD; daughter, Karen VanDyke (David) of Colora, MD; 3 grandchildren; Dylan, Deven, and Kaitlyn VanDyke, Colora, MD ; brothers Denzil Hamilton, Milton Slone, James Hamilton; sisters, Gladys Hamilton and Ann Wood; plus many nieces and nephews.Mrs. Wagner was a beloved wife, mom and mom mom. She gave her heart and love to everyone. She loved Christmas, she loved sitting on her porch swing in the warm sun reading her Bible, attending church, watching Blue Bloods, going on vacations and spending time with her sisters and friends. The love of her life were her 3 grandchildren, whom she often referred to as "her children". She would always think of others and give as much as she could. Mrs. Wagner will be dearly missed.Due to Covid-19 a private service is being held at Sandy Cove Ministries for immediate family only. There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring or summer of 2021.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD