Debra Blan Hawley, 64 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born October 5, 1954 in Union Hospital of Cecil County, Elkton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Eric F. and Mary Francis Boyd Hawley.
Debra was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was employed as a lab technician. She is survived by her brother, Eric Boyd Hawley; sister, Anita Hawley Gorrell; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Debra was preceded in death by her sister, Margo Faye Hawley.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 18, 2019