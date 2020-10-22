Debra Cloud passed away on October 16, 2020. She was born September 21, 1951 to the late Alfred and Juana (Allison) Cloud of North East, MD.



She is survived by her husband, John Leight; children: Susan Hess (Tony), David McKinney (Laura), Lisa Goodwin (Rodger); her four siblings, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey McKinney.



The family would like to invite anyone who can join to a celebration of life Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at The North East Community Park.



