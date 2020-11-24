Debra Irene Walt-Christian, age 65, of Rising Sun, MD passed on Friday, November 20, 2020. She born in Harrisburg, PA on May 18, 1955 to the late Charles E. Walt and Margarete (Keener) Walt.Debra was an avid reader who loved reading about Mystery. Debra took great joy in sailing and being involved in small business. She had a great love for animals especially horses, dogs, and cats. Debra will be dearly missed by all who knew her.Debra is survived by her beloved husband of thirty-one years, Archie Christian; three brothers: Charles Walt, Richard Walt, Jim Walt; step son, Archie Christian and his wife, Mindy; and granddaughter, Maia Christian. In addition to her parents Debra is preceded in death by her three brothers: Ronald Walt, Joseph Walt, Kenneth Walt.Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to your local animal rescue or humane society.