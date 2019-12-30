|
|
On December 29th God received a special angel into Heaven. Dennis Jack Brookshire, 84 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife of 54 years and his children. Born February 2, 1935 in Doeville, TN, he was the son of the late Samuel and Bonnie Carver Brookshire.
Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Rising Sun American Legion Post No. 194 and was formerly employed as a truck driver by A1 Sales and Service of Havre de Grace, MD.
Jack is survived by his wife, Louise Brookshire of Port Deposit, MD; daughter, Vicki Lynn Brookshire; son, Scott Lee Brookshire; two grandchildren, Jocelynn Duvall and Levi Brookshire; brother, Richard Brookshire; sister, Nancy Garrick; and many special friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Brookshire; mother, Bonnie Carver Brookshire; and brother, Billy Carroll Brookshire.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Amedisys Foundation in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, January 3, 2020, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 3, 2020