Diane D. Thompson, 80 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away suddenly Monday, February 24, 2020.
Born in Ridley Park, PA, on January 30, 1940, she was the wife of the late James Clarence Thompson who passed March 4, 2011.
In her earlier years, Diane was an Operating Room Nurse.
She was a member of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, North East, MD, where she founded the annual Garden Market. Having obtained the degree of Master Gardener, she was very passionate about the Garden Market and teaching others about plants and gardening. She was also a member of the North East Lions and Horse Riding Club.
Diane was a very active volunteer, especially for her church, the food pantry and animal rescue. An avid softball player, she played for the Coca Cola's then for the Coastal Cardinals.
Survivors include her children: James T. Smith, Jr. of Honey Brook, PA, John Joseph Smith of Colorado Springs, CO and Jeffrey David Smith of Rising Sun, MD; her stepchildren: James C. Thompson, Claire E. Gregor both of Elkton, MD, and Jeffrey M. Thompson of Church Hill, MD; five grandchildren: James T. Smith, III, Candice Gregor, Stephanie Daneshgar, Valerie Thompson, James Thompson, Jr. and a great granddaughter: Aerianna Wharton.
In addition to her husband and parents, Diane was also predeceased by two grandsons: Jeffrey Mitchell Thompson, Jr., and Jack Lee Smith.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral services, conducted by Father John Schaeffer will follow at 11:00 am at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 South Main Street, North East, MD, with interment in the church cemetery at the conclusion of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church and sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 28, 2020