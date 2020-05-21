Age 62, of Chesapeake City, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by her three children on Saturday, May 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born March 17, 1958, she will remain forever in our hearts and our fondest memories. Diane was a strong matriach in her family, a good friend to all, a woman who would giver her shirt for a friend. She was an incredible mother who dedicated her life to her children. A loving grandmother who lived to see her grandchildren smile. A selfless woman who even in her final days would say to her loved ones, "just to take care of 'your brother' when I'm gone." A devoted employee for over 38 years, Diane will be fondly remembered and forever missed by her work "family." She was strong, proud, and a good woman.



All whom loved her dearly, will never forget her tenacity and charm, the grace amongst her, or most notably her humor. Diane will be missed by many. She was the beloved daughter of the late Jack Dempsey-McQueen and Joy McQueen. Diane will be sorely missed by her three children, Angela Simon, Shanna McQueen, and Michael McCoy. She was a proud grandmother "Granni" to Gabrielle Brierer Pennell. Diane was preceded by death by her sister, Terry McQueen and will be fondly remembered by her three sisters, Debbie, Jacklyn, and Valerie McQueen. She was a loving friend to all who knew her, most notably her work family.



To protect the health of all whom loved her, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. The family insists that people make donations in support of lung cancer research, in memory of Diane, in lieu of sending flowers.



Cremation Service of DE



