Dolly Sue McMillan


1941 - 2019
Dolly Sue McMillan Obituary
Dolly Sue McMillan, 78 of Newark, DE, passed away on December 31, 2019 in Christiana Hospital.

Mrs. McMillan was born on March 19, 1941, daughter of the late Clyde E. and Ezal Childres. She was raised in Elkton, MD until she married Vernon in 1956 and moved to Newark. For over 40 years she worked at The Glass Kitchen, retiring as Hostess.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Vernon McMillan in 1996 and by her sisters Edith Hall and Eloise Bello.

Mrs. McMillan is survived by her daughter, Norma Salomon of Glasgow, DE and her son, Jerry McMillan and his wife Lisa of Elkton, MD; a brother Clyde 'Bucky' Childress of Wilmington, DE; 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Service will be held privately.

Memorials may be offered to Christiana Care, Cardiac Care Unit, PO Box 1668, Wilmington, DE. 19899

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 8, 2020
