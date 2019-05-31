Dolores Jane Gorog, 88, of Newark, DE, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, MD.

Born in Camden, NJ, on May 13, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Caroline (Olson) Gundersen. She was the wife of the late Ernest Gorog Sr. who passed April 28, 2004.

Mrs. Gorog was a member of Life Community Church, Newark, DE.

She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family. In her earlier years, she worked as a cashier for Acme Markets.

Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly S. Ammerman (Bill), of Newark, DE; two sons: Ernest M. Gorog Jr. (Evelyn), of Elkton, MD; Frank M. Gorog (RueyMei), of Altamonte Springs, FL; seven grandchildren: Greg Cranmer (Heather), Philip Gorog (Jessica), Kristine Murphy (Martin), Louis Ammerman, Lee Ammerman, Benjamin Ammerman, Daniel Ammerman; and five great grandchildren with one on the way.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Gorog was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen J. Gorog who passed May 27, 2015.

Funeral service, conducted by Rev. Jeff Wisot will be held Wednesday, June 5, 12 Noon at Life Community Church, 750 Otts Chapel Road, Newark, DE, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow service in Leeds Cemetery, Elkton, MD.

For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com Published in The Cecil Whig on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary