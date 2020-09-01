1/
Dona Marie (Danhouser) Fieldhouse
1931 - 2020
Dona Marie Fieldhouse 88, of North East passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Born in Madison, Wisconsin on September 18, 1931, she was the daughter of late Carl W. and Grace M. Danhouser of Mount Horeb, Wisconsin.

In 1949, Dona married the love of her life, Donald, in the garden of her childhood home. They soon moved to Newark, Delaware with 3 of their 4 daughters where her husband had a job offer with the University of DE.

Among her many accomplishments Dona achieved her LPN nursing degree at the age of 40. She also, worked many years in the medical field at various hospitals and doctors' offices.

Dona, with her husband by her side, found many ways to share God's love through her church home; speaking, teaching, visiting through prison ministry and hospice. They also went on mission trips to Guyana, Panama and Ireland.

She is predeceased by her husband Donald, her parents Carl and Grace Danhouser and her brother David Danhouser.

Dona is survived by her four daughters: Diane Borgia (Tom), Deborah Mattioni (Joe), Denise Sarsfield (Mike) and Doris Andersen (Ellis); Seven Grandchildren: Frank Smith (Kelly), Collen Joyce (Jim), Candena Mahala (Dan), Reds Ferris (Kelley), Gina Shatney (John), Sally Mariano (Justin), Andrea Sarsfield Fischer (Brian); and Nineteen Great Grandchildren.

The family also wishes to thank Caraway Manor Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care that Dona received over the last 9 months.

The funeral will be private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
