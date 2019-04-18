|
Donna Lee Welch, age 71, of Colora, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born in Elkton, MD, on September 12, 1947, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Elizabeth Scott Case.
Mrs. Welch worked for W.L. Gore and Associates, Fair Hill, MD, as a fabric cutter, retiring after 22 years of service. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, Bible study, and flower gardening.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years, W. Wayne Welch; step-son, Christopher D. Welch and wife, Teresa, Bowie, MD; granddaughter, Savannah N. Welch; and siblings, Helen L. Thomas, Media, PA, Donald Case, Newark, DE, James Case, Jr., Paula Spence, both of Elkton, MD, Arlene Stringer, Rising Sun, MD, Alice Green, Purlear, NC, and Jayne Case, Newark, DE.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Welch was preceded in death by her brother, Roland Case.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 19, 2019