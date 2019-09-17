|
Dora D. Forester-Gentry, age 55, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. Born in Lancaster, PA, on December 3, 1963, she was the daughter of Thelma Ford Ray, Oxford, PA, and the late Odell Stanley.
Mrs. Forester-Gentry worked at Golden Corral, and had been a wholesale floral cultivator. She had a passion for flowers and flower gardening, and enjoyed going on bike runs with her husband.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Liahue C. Gentry, Jr.; children, Jordan Forester, Justin Forester, both of Elkton, MD, and Shannon Burns, Perryville, MD; grandchildren, Riley Forester, and Montana and Daniel Carr; and siblings, Darrell Stanley, Nottingham, PA, and Pam May, Little Britain Township, PA.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Forester-Gentry was preceded in death by her sister, Creedy Leto.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 18, 2019