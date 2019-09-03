|
|
|
Doris Marie Armour, age 88, Elkton,MD passed away August 31, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Dennis and Katherine Chadwick.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Chillik of Elkton, MD and son, Anthony Logan (Cindy) of Nottingham, PA; 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 great-great Grandchildren, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
In addition to her parents Doris is proceeded in death by her daughter, Doris Wessleman; Granddaughter Jeanette; 14 siblings.
Services will be private but the family invites you to a celebration of Life for Doris on Sunday, September 8, 2019 @1:00pm at the home of Denise Uhrin-106 Kirks Mill Lane, North East MD.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 6, 2019