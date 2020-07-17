1/1
Doris K. (Kline) Nickle
1938 - 2020
Doris K. Nickle, 82 of Jupiter, FL, formerly of Elkton, MD passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 after a long illness.

Born on January 26, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Ralph B. Kline and Helen F. Kline of North East, MD.

She was married to Robert N. Nickle, Sr. on November 10, 1956.

She worked at Thiokol for many years and also worked at Continental in Christiana, DE. She last worked and retired from the Cecil County Health Dept., Community Health Services.

Doris enjoyed shopping, eating out, line dancing and going to Delaware Park.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband; a son: Ralph C. Nickle; two sisters: Elmira (Sis) McCraw and Teresa Holmes.

She is survived by her son: Robert N. Nickle, Jr. "Skip" and his wife: Lori of Newark, DE; two daughters: Lynn Ring of Jupiter, FL and Penny Leathrum of Stuart, FL; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister: Betty Sharmose, and brother-in-law: Rooby McCraw, both of Elkton,

Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.

Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
