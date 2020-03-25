|
Doris Lee McMillan Holbrook, age 87, of Oxford, PA passed away on March 22, 2020. She was born on March 27, 1932 in New Garden, PA to the late Guy McMillan and Frances Irene Collier (Davis).
Doris is survived by her daughter, Sandra H. Fletcher of Winchester, VA; daughter, Patti H. Hall and her husband Richard of Rising Sun, MD; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Michael Dale Holbrook.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made payable to "Alzheimer's Research Foundation" and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 27, 2020