Doris M. Gooden, 81 of Cecilton, MD passed away on November 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Gooden was born on October 9, 1938 in Chester, PA, daughter of the late George Earl Reeder, Jr and Margurite Boyle Reeder. In 1957 she married Alfred Gooden and together they raised 3 children in New Castle, DE. They moved to Crystal Beach in 1973 and Cecilton in 2007.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Donald, Carl, Herman, Robert, Benny and George Reeder and Margie Webb, Theresa Riley and Shirley Olenchuck.
Mrs. Gooden is survived by her husband of 62 years, Alfred Gooden, children, Alfred Gooden, III of Purcellville, VA, Connie Lane (Robert) of Aiken, SC and Margaret Maichle (Roger) of Earleville, MD; 3 sisters, Elaine Vannoy and Judy Robinson both of Bear, DE and Kathleen Rothmel of Stuart, FL 4 grandchildren, Roger, Jr., Damian, Chayce (Amber) and Matthew and 1 great grandson, Roger, III.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 19 from 9 to 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow at 1 pm in the Chapel of Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 15, 2019