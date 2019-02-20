North East, MD - Doris M. Trimble, 87, formerly of Bay View, died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Frances Atkinson Residence for the Retired, Newbury, VT, following a period of declining health.

Doris was born in Coatesville, PA, on May 1, 1931, to Harold Sidwell and Elizabeth Louise (Ford) Taylor. She graduated from Calvert High School, Class of 1948 as Valedictorian, and from Goldie Business College, Class of 1950. On Feb. 11, 1956, she married Ernest L. Trimble.

During her career as a medical secretary, Doris worked at the VA Hospital in Perry Point, the U.S. Naval Training Center in Bainbridge, and for Dr. J.S. Barnhart in North East. She enjoyed substitute teaching at Bay View Elementary School.

Doris was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church, Zion, MD, and loved being the choir director, particularly during the Christmas season when the joint choirs for the West Cecil Parish would perform cantatas. She served on several boards at the church, participated in Bible studies, and the Christian Women's Club. In the past, she was active in the Young Republicans in Cecil County, the PTA at Bay View Elementary, and the Band Boosters at North East High School. She served as a poll judge for many years. As a graduate of Calvert High School, she continued to participate in their Alumni Association and loved attending alumni banquets over the years. Doris enjoyed traveling with her family, watching and feeding "her" birds, gardening, and tending her flowers.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ernie Trimble, on Sept. 4, 2009; her sister, Hazel Louise Willoughby, on Sept 30, 1966; and her brother, Willard Warren Taylor, on Feb. 29, 1996.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa A. Gould, of Woodsville, NH; two grandsons: Scott T. Gould, of Martinsburg, WV; Kyle B. Gould, of Greensboro, NC; two nieces, a nephew, and their families.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, February, 24, from 2-4 p.m. and Monday, February 25, from 10-11 a.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 Main St., North East, MD. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ken Hall of Zion United Methodist Church, officiating. A private burial will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Atkinson Residence for the Retired, 4717 Main St., Newbury, VT 05051.

Doris's family would like to thank her Bay View "family" for assisting her over the years along with the staff at the Atkinson Residence in Newbury, VT, for their care and patience.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 22, 2019