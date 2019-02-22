Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Cregger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Marie Cregger


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Marie Cregger Obituary
Doris Marie Cregger/Tackett, passed away at home on February 14, 2019, at the age of 69.
Doris was born on March 27, 1949, born and raised in MD, but moved to PA as an adult and raised her children until 2016 when she moved back to MD in order to be closer to her daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchild.
She is survived by her sister, Annalee Stuart; her daughter, Ann M. Cregger; her grandchildren: Justin L. Jones, Cheyenne N. Burns, Kayla M. Fletcher, Katelyn E. Swift; and her great granddaughter, Arianna L. Jones. She is predeceased by her son, Jackey H. Cornett; and her daughter, Monica L. Tackett.
A Celebration of Life for Doris will be held in the Spring (date TBA).
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.