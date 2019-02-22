|
Doris Marie Cregger/Tackett, passed away at home on February 14, 2019, at the age of 69.
Doris was born on March 27, 1949, born and raised in MD, but moved to PA as an adult and raised her children until 2016 when she moved back to MD in order to be closer to her daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchild.
She is survived by her sister, Annalee Stuart; her daughter, Ann M. Cregger; her grandchildren: Justin L. Jones, Cheyenne N. Burns, Kayla M. Fletcher, Katelyn E. Swift; and her great granddaughter, Arianna L. Jones. She is predeceased by her son, Jackey H. Cornett; and her daughter, Monica L. Tackett.
A Celebration of Life for Doris will be held in the Spring (date TBA).
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 22, 2019