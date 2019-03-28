Doris Poore Reed, age 90, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born in Elkton on November 25, 1928, she was the wife of 40 years to the late Frank C. Reed and daughter of the late Harry and Edith Holmes Poore.

Mrs. Reed loved spending time with her family and enjoyed feeding the birds, reading and doing crochet work. She had worked in food service for Cecil County Public Schools and Maryland Baptist Bible College. She was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sons, George Reed (Jackie), Middletown, DE, and Curtis Reed (Beth), Elkton, MD; siblings, Frances Blankenship, Kennard Poore, Winfield Poore, Harry "Sonny" Poore, and Richard Poore; grandchildren, John Reed (Tracie), Angela Unterreiner (Eric), Curtis Reed, Jr. (Katie), Chris Reed, Bryan Reed (Courtney), Britney Walton (Michael), Lindsey Gardner (Kyle), Hailey Coverdale, Hunter Coverdale and Kaitlyn Coverdale; great grandchildren, Hailey and Jacob Reed, Andrew and Logan Unterreiner, Scarlett and Max Reed and Emma Walton.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Reed was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Betty Stafford, Vietta Chadwick, Leonard Poore, Daniel Poore and Helen Austin.

Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3141 Old Elk Neck Road, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation 9:30 AM. Interment will be in Elkton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church, at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary