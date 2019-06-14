Doris R. Johnson, longtime resident of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at the age of 96. She was born in Comstock, NE, on Sept. 13, 1922 to the late Ivan Eugene Robertson and Eva Beatrice Robertson.

Doris proudly served in the United States Navy for 13 years, joining on March 13, 1945. She was chosen to be one of the first six enlisted women to be sworn into the Regular Navy on July 7, 1948. During her time in the Navy, she was stationed in Washington, D.C., Hawaii, and Europe. She was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, American Theater Campaign Medal, and four Good Conduct Medals. She met her husband, Robert, while stationed at Bainbridge NTC in Port Deposit, MD, and they married in 1958.

Doris was a member of West Nottingham Presbyterian Church and also attended services at Janes United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, cake decorating, and oil painting. She was a master seamstress and made all her own clothes and many for her children and grandchildren, as well as creating and tailoring bridesmaid and wedding gowns. She enjoyed traveling and took her family on a vacation every year. She traveled on her own after her children were grown to visit family and friends all over the U.S.

Doris is survived by her two daughters: Susan Schindler; Sharon Munley and husband Robert; son, Earl Johnson and wife Lee Ann; grandchildren: Daniel Schindler, Emily Schindler, Hayley Schindler, Kyle Munley, Allison Fuhrman, Robert Johnson, Erika Bilodeau: and great granddaughter, Isla Lehneis. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a son, Robert Allen; husband, Robert, who was lost at sea on the USS Scorpion in 1968; and two brothers: Harold and Charles Robertson.

A Celebration of Doris' Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Family and friends may begin visiting at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Doris' family requests donations be made to the at act.alz.com.

Published in The Cecil Whig on June 19, 2019